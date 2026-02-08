Get your coats back out! The cold weather will stay in the Dominican Republic for 5 days: When will it be most intense and how much will the temperatures drop?

The specialist indicated that the most intense cold will be felt between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. He also warned that during the early hours of Monday, as well as on Tuesday and Wednesday nights and early mornings, temperatures could drop even further.

Did you put away your coats? The cold has settled in again in the Dominican Republic and is expected to last for five to six days, according to weather forecasts.

This was explained by meteorological analyst Jean Suriel, who noted that for the second time in less than a week, a new frontal system is affecting the country, accompanied by a mass of polar air that will cause a significant drop in temperatures both at night and during the day.

“Currently, there is a winter low-pressure system moving across the Atlantic, far to the north of the Caribbean, which is generating gusty winds across much of the country. These gusts will further cool temperatures until Thursday night or early Friday morning,” Suriel explained on Saturday.

Minimum temperatures forecast

According to Suriel, until next Wednesday, the minimum temperatures could be recorded as follows:

Pico Duarte -6°C

Valle Nuevo -4°C

Constance 9°C

Manabao 9°C

Deep Valley 9°C

Ocoa 13°C

Polo-Barahona 12°C

Guayabal 13°C

The Enclosure 11°C

Sabaneta 14°C

Monción 12°C

San Juan 12°C

Las Matas de Farfán 12°C

Cotuí 16°C

San Francisco 14°C

Jarabacoa 12°C

Salcedo 14°C

Tenares 14°C

San Juan River 15°C

San José de las Matas 12°C

Father Las Casas 13°C

Loma de Cabrera 12°C

Bonao 14°C

Azua 15°C

Baní 18°C

Mao 14°C

Moca 16°C

La Vega 16°C

Neiba 15°C

Dajabón 14°C

San Cristóbal 15°C

Villa Altagracia 15°C

Pedernales 16°C

Monte Plata 16°C

Bayaguana 16°C

Sánchez 15°C

Santiago 15°C

Jimani 16°C

El Seibo 17°C

Miches 17°C

Nagua 18°C

Monte Cristi 18°C

Barahona 18°C

La Romana 19°C

San Pedro de Macorís 18°C

Higüey 18°C

Hato Mayor 18°C

Sabana de la Mar 19°C

Samaná 19°C

Las Terrenas 15°C

Santo Domingo 18°C

Puerto Plata 18°C

Punta Cana 20°C

Today’s weather

According to the Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet), a more stable, dry weather pattern will prevail this Sunday, associated with an anticyclonic system, which will favor clear skies and minimal precipitation.

Indomet specified that any rain that might occur would be isolated and light, accompanied by gusts of wind, mainly in mountainous areas during the afternoon. At night, moderate and cool north/northeast winds could generate passing showers in areas of the North Atlantic.