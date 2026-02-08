Santiago and Puerto Plata: What will President Luis Abinader do this Sunday?

This Sunday, the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, will inaugurate the new Holiday Inn Hotel and several sports projects in Puerto Plata, and will also make religious visits.

Here is the presidential agenda:

Santiago

Activities

10:00 am President Luis Abinader will preside over the inauguration of the Holiday Inn Hotel.

Location: Holiday Inn Hotel.

11:15 am The head of state will lead the inauguration of the Gregorio Luperón Sports Center.

Location: Gregorio Luperón Sports Complex, Puerto Plata.

Today

12:00 pm The president will pay a courtesy visit to Monsignor Julio César Corniel Amaro, bishop of the Diocese of Puerto Plata.

Location: Diocese of Puerto Plata.

12:30 pm The governor will lead the inauguration of the Gustavo Behall Club Sports Center.

Location: Puerto Plata.

3:30 p.m., President Luis Abinader will lead the launch of the “The Route of Encounter” project.

Location: Historic La Isabela, Puerto Plata.