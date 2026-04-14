Gazcue hit hard by sudden storm, dozens of vehicles affected

Santo Domingo.- A sudden storm with heavy rain, hail, and powerful winds swept through the National District on Monday afternoon, leaving significant damage in its wake, particularly in the Gazcue sector. Dozens of vehicles were affected, trees were uprooted, and large areas were left without electricity as the weather system intensified quickly.

The powerful gusts knocked down trees onto streets and cars, blocking traffic and creating tense moments for residents. Several residential buildings also reported material damage, including broken windows and destroyed structures such as awnings and gazebos, while loose objects were scattered by the wind.

The storm also disrupted the electrical system, leaving much of Gazcue without power as crews were deployed to assess the damage and restore service. Although no injuries have been reported, fallen trees caused major traffic congestion across the area.