Terrance Gore, three-time World Series champion, dies at age 34

Terrance Gore, an eight-year Major League veteran known for his dynamic baserunning that made him a member of three World Series championship clubs, has died at the age of 34.

Gore’s career in the major leagues was unique. He had just 85 at-bats in the regular season across 112 games. His first hit didn’t come until 2018—his fifth season in the league—in a span of just 12 at-bats. But by that time, Gore had already accumulated 23 stolen bases in the regular season and four more in the playoffs.

Born in Macon, Georgia, Gore was selected by the Royals in the 20th round of the 2011 amateur draft. He debuted with Kansas City in 2014 and had just two at-bats in 11 games that season. But he went 5-for-5 on steal attempts and then stole three more bases during the postseason, as the franchise advanced to its first World Series since 1985.

The following year, Gore stole a base during Game 4 of the American League Division Series in a win over the Astros, en route to the Royals’ first championship in 30 years. He also stole a base during the 2018 National League Wild Card Game with the Cubs and then stole a career-high 13 bases in 2019 during his second stint with Kansas City.

He also won a World Series ring with the 2020 Dodgers and the 2021 Braves. Gore made his only appearance with Atlanta that entire year as a pinch runner in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Brewers.

In his career, the speedy runner recorded 16 hits and only one RBI, but stole 48 bases in 58 attempts and scored 36 runs (including the postseason).