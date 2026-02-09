Domincan Republic to produce over 400 million eggs in a single month

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic will produce more than 400 million table eggs this month, the highest monthly volume in the country’s history, according to Miguel A. Lajara, president of SANUT and director of the Dominican Poultry Association (ADA). He also reported that domestic chicken production will reach about 21.4 million units, confirming the recovery and strengthening of the poultry subsector.

Lajara explained that national chicken production currently covers more than 85% of domestic demand, ruling out any structural shortage. Over the past five years, local poultry output has grown by nearly 45%, exceeding the regional average and pointing toward greater stability in supply and prices. He noted that coordinated measures between producers and authorities have helped the market quickly return to balance during periods of volatility.

The SANUT president underscored the sector’s strategic role in food security, citing FAO data showing that the Dominican Republic reduced undernourishment by nearly 60% between 2019 and 2025. He added that chicken prices have remained below RD$100 per pound for the past three months, while imports have complemented local production without harming domestic output. According to Lajara, chicken and eggs remain the most affordable animal proteins for Dominican households, supported by close collaboration between producers, government, and consumers to ensure supply, control inflation, and protect purchasing power.