Dominican gov’t names new heads at MESCyT and comptroller’s office

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader signed a new executive decree Monday evening that appoints key leaders in two important public institutions, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen government administration.

In the changes formalized under Decree 84-26, President Luis Abinader appointed Rafael Evaristo Santos Badía as the new minister of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology (MESCyT), replacing Franklin García Fermín. Santos Badía previously served as director general of the National Institute for Technical Professional Training (INFOTEP) and brings decades of experience in education, labor advocacy, and public service to the post.

The same decree designates Geraldo Espinosa Pérez as the new Comptroller General of the Republic, succeeding Félix Antonio Santana García. Espinosa has a professional background in accounting, financial management, public budgeting, and institutional oversight, with more than 24 years of experience in both public administration and financial control.

According to the presidency, the reassignments aim to bolster institutional effectiveness and were sent to relevant agencies for implementation under constitutional authority.

These appointments come amid broader government efforts to enhance transparency, improve oversight, and modernize public management across key sectors of the state.