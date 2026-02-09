Government moves forward with reduction of Haitian labor in agriculture

San Francisco de Macorís.- Agriculture Minister Francisco Oliverio Espaillat reaffirmed that the Dominican Republic will continue with the gradual reduction of Haitian labor in the agricultural sector, stressing that there is no turning back, as such labor has become scarce and costly for producers. He said the country must make a strategic shift toward modernization, sustainability, and greater competitiveness in the countryside.

During a tour of the Northwest and Northeast regions, the minister explained that labor shortages are now a structural challenge that can only be addressed through technology, mechanization, and adequate financing. Under instructions from President Luis Abinader, he announced plans to organize a national fair of modern agricultural machinery, including seeders, harvesters, drones, and other equipment, offering credit at favorable rates with repayment terms of up to seven years.

Espaillat emphasized that mechanization is a central government policy, noting that crops such as rice can be mechanized throughout all stages of production. As an immediate step, he ordered a nationwide inventory of agricultural equipment owned by the ministry to ensure its efficient use in support of producers. He also met with rice growers in Castañuela to review sector conditions and swore in new regional agriculture directors during the tour, while visiting the La Cruz de Manzanillo Project to assess its current status.