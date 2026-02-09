Mario Díaz warns road accidents will persist without motorcycle restrictions

Santo Domingo.- Union leader and lawyer Mario Díaz warned that traffic accidents in the Dominican Republic will not decline unless authorities adopt drastic measures to restrict motorcycle circulation on highways, ring roads, overpasses, tunnels, and underpasses, particularly in Greater Santo Domingo and the National District. He stressed that motorcycle-related crashes have reached alarming levels, accounting for more than 70% of road accidents, especially on high-speed routes that lack adequate safety conditions for this type of vehicle.

Díaz criticized the growing presence of motorcycles on major highways such as Duarte, Las Américas, and 6 de Noviembre, as well as on Santo Domingo’s Malecón, noting that overpasses and tunnels have effectively become exclusive motorcycle corridors, increasing risks for all road users. He described the situation on ring roads as unsustainable, warning that the traffic system is nearing collapse due to the uncontrolled growth of the vehicle fleet.

To address the problem, Díaz called for permanent enforcement measures rather than sporadic operations, alongside structural reforms. These include banning motorcycles from expressways, temporarily suspending motorcycle imports, implementing mandatory vehicle inspections, tightening import rules for older vehicles, and launching a national plan to phase out dilapidated units. He urged the government, INTRANT, DIGESETT, and local authorities to coordinate decisive and sustained actions to regulate motorcycle traffic and move toward a safer, more orderly mobility system.