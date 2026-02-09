Santiago Carnival 2026 begins as major cultural attraction

Santiago de los Caballeros.- The Santiago Carnival 2026 officially opened on Sunday with a vibrant celebration that once again transformed Central Park into the heart of popular culture, music, and local tradition. Hundreds of attendees gathered from early afternoon to enjoy a colorful parade marked by creativity, satire, and strong stage performances from carnival groups such as Ucacosan, FUCSA, Bloque Independiente, UCASA, Puro Carnaval, and Felecsa, reaffirming the carnival’s role as a cornerstone of Santiago’s cultural identity.

The parade featured symbolic appearances by the Pig King, José Castillo, and the Carnival Queen, Stefany Guzmán, who toured the route in a classic vehicle, highlighting the historical roots and evolution of this emblematic festivity. This year’s edition also introduced organizational innovations, including the incorporation of the Roco Train and a renewed stage dynamic that enhanced interaction between artisans, troupes, and invited guests, with support from sponsors such as Cervecería Nacional Dominicana.

Santiago’s mayor underscored that this marks the second consecutive year the carnival is held in Central Park, a strategic decision aligned with a broader city vision focused on safety, order, and greater visibility for participants. He invited families from across the Cibao region, the country, and abroad to take part in the celebrations, assuring a secure and enjoyable environment. The Santiago Carnival will continue over the coming weekends through March 1, strengthening its place as one of the country’s leading cultural events and a family-friendly attraction on the national calendar.