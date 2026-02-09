U.S. Ambassador visits AES Dominicana, highlights strategic U.S. energy investment

Santo Domingo.- AES Dominicana, headed by president Edwin De los Santos, hosted U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic Leah Campos at the AES Andrés energy complex to present the company’s main investment projects and plans to expand natural gas import and distribution capacity in the country.

During the visit, De los Santos emphasized that AES has invested more than US$2.4 billion in the Dominican Republic, making it the largest U.S. capital investment in the country. He highlighted how these investments have modernized national energy infrastructure and positioned natural gas as a key fuel supporting multiple sectors of the economy for over two decades.

The tour also underscored the growing energy trade between the two nations, noting that the Dominican Republic is now the largest importer of U.S. natural gas in Latin America. AES’s terminal, operating under a “LNG plug and play” growth model, allows for rapid and reliable expansion to meet rising energy demand. In 2025, LNG imports reached a record 4 million cubic meters.

Currently, AES Dominicana and its partner ENADOM supply natural gas to seven power generation units, contributing 1,800 megawatts to the national grid, with capacity to add another 1,000 megawatts immediately. The company also serves distribution firms supplying gas to industrial, commercial, tourism, transportation, and free trade zone sectors, reinforcing its role in strengthening the country’s long-term energy security.