Dominican Republic among few countries that improved corruption perception in 2025

Santo Domingo.- The Americas showed no significant progress in combating corruption in 2025, with Venezuela and Nicaragua once again ranking among the most corrupt countries and the United States posting its lowest score on record, according to Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released this Tuesday.

The region averaged 42 out of 100 points in the index, which evaluates 182 countries and territories. Transparency International noted that 12 of the 33 countries in the Americas have worsened since 2012, citing government inaction, weakened democratic institutions, and the growing influence of transnational organized crime. Only the Dominican Republic (37) and Guyana (40) showed slight improvements, gaining one point each.

At the top of the regional ranking were Canada (75), Uruguay (73), and Barbados (68), though the NGO warned that even the strongest democracies face corruption-linked violence and limited progress. At the bottom were Venezuela (10), Nicaragua (14), and Haiti (16), characterized by repression, institutional collapse, and entrenched corruption. Transparency International highlighted Venezuela as one of the worst performers globally, surpassed only by Somalia and South Sudan.

The report also raised concern over the continued decline of the United States, which scored 64 points, down one point from the previous year and 12 points lower than in 2015. The NGO cited attacks on judicial independence, weakened enforcement of anti-corruption laws, and cuts to international aid as key factors. Across the region, corruption continues to undermine public services, restrict civic space, and erode accountability, with serious consequences for citizens’ daily lives.