February 10 marks National Folklore Day in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic takes center stage every February 10 with the celebration of National Folklore Day, a date that honors the traditions, customs, and popular expressions that define Dominican identity.

The commemoration underscores the value of Dominican folklore, highlighting manifestations such as traditional music, dance, gastronomy, legends, crafts, and community customs that have been passed down through generations and reflect the country’s cultural diversity. Throughout the country, schools, cultural institutions, and community organizations mark the occasion with artistic performances, exhibitions, and educational activities aimed at preserving and strengthening national identity.

National Folklore Day in the Dominican Republic was established in honor of the birth of Julio Alberto Hernández, a Dominican writer, researcher, and folklorist recognized for his decisive role in the study and dissemination of the nation’s cultural traditions. The date reaffirms the country’s commitment to safeguarding its cultural roots and passing them on to future generations as a fundamental part of Dominican history and identity.