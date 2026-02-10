Government to regulate electric scooters after rise in accidents

Santo Domingo.- In response to the rising number of traffic accidents involving minors on light mobility vehicles, the Dominican Government announced that it will formally regulate the use of electric scooters nationwide. Interior and Police Minister Faride Raful said security agencies will meet this week to define the regulatory framework, stressing the need to establish clear guidelines to protect lives.

The announcement follows growing public concern and local actions, including measures taken by the Mayor’s Office of San Francisco de Macorís, where Mayor Alex Díaz ordered the removal of electric scooters from the streets. It also comes days after a Listín Diario editorial warned of the urgency of a legal framework, calling for restrictions on minors, mandatory helmet use, and safer urban infrastructure such as bike lanes and designated areas for light mobility.

Authorities expect that regulating electric scooters will reduce accidents involving minors, improve pedestrian safety, and accelerate the development of dedicated mobility infrastructure.