Indotel launches SonanDO project to strengthen cultural sovereignty in border areas

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Telecommunications Institute (Indotel) led the signing of an inter-institutional agreement with more than 15 public, cultural, and social entities to launch the SonanDO project, as part of the Sovereignty 4.0 initiative. This public policy seeks to strengthen radioelectric sovereignty, promote Dominican cultural identity, and support the comprehensive development of border communities through connectivity, education, and locally produced content.

The initiative will directly benefit the border provinces of Dajabón, Independencia, Elías Piña, Pedernales, Montecristi, Santiago Rodríguez, and Bahoruco, where programming featuring Dominican music, educational materials, historical content, social guidance, and national identity messages will be implemented. As part of the project, a mobile recording studio, installed in a bus donated by OMSA, will travel to these areas to identify, train, and promote new talents, particularly among young people.

Indotel Board President Guido Gómez Mazara explained that the project emerged after studies revealed a high penetration of foreign radio broadcasters in border zones, with more than 60% of residents expressing dissatisfaction. He emphasized that SonanDO integrates culture, technology, and education to reinforce national belonging, create opportunities, and reduce social exclusion. Pochy Familia, coordinator of Sovereignty 4.0, highlighted that the participation of 19 institutions reflects a strong state commitment to cultural sovereignty and the use of music as a tool for social transformation.

Through this alliance, the Dominican Government reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the radio spectrum as a national asset, strengthening cultural presence in border areas, and ensuring communication serves as an instrument of identity, education, and social cohesion across the country.