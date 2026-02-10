La Cátedra emerges as platform for sociological research

Santo Domingo.- Sociologist Mary Lisbeth Núñez, together with a multidisciplinary team, officially presented Think Tank La Cátedra, a new platform dedicated to sociological analysis and the study of social transformations in the Dominican Republic, with a broader projection toward Latin America.

La Cátedra was conceived as a space for the production, dissemination, and democratization of social knowledge, organized around six strategic research lines: work and informal employment; labor transformations; religion and culture; social change; social silences; and everyday resistance. A key component of the initiative is a specialized repository that brings together institutions producing social research in the country, serving as a reference for academics, students, journalists, and researchers.

The platform also stands out as the first in the Dominican Republic to offer independent researchers from the country and the region a space to publish and showcase their work, promoting academic exchange and public debate from the humanities. The project was officially launched at the Museum of Modern Art during the forum “Structuralism and Poverty,” led by sociologist Joel Arboleda, with institutional support from cultural authorities.

Núñez emphasized that La Cátedra seeks to bring social research closer to the public, offering new ways to understand Dominican society through approaches committed to social reality. The Think Tank will host ongoing forums, seminars, and dialogue spaces in partnership with public and academic institutions, aiming to strengthen the role of sociology and the humanities in public debate and policymaking.