Woman dies after fall from fourth level of Ágora Mall

Santo Domingo.- A woman died on Monday after falling from the fourth level of Ágora Mall in Santo Domingo, specifically in the parking area leased by the General Directorate of Customs. Emergency units from the National Police, Civil Defense, and the 9-1-1 System responded to the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been determined.

In a brief statement shared on social media, Ágora Mall expressed solidarity with the victim’s family and loved ones and requested respect and discretion in the handling of information related to the case. The shopping center also thanked the authorities and its security team for promptly activating established safety protocols.

This incident recalls a similar case in July of last year, when a man died after falling from one of the parking levels of the same plaza, an event that authorities at the time indicated appeared to be a suicide.