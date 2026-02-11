AILA confirms sufficient fuel supply for Air Europa and Iberia stopovers

Santo Domingo.- Las Américas International Airport (AILA) has the operational capacity and fuel availability required to support technical stopovers by Air Europa and Iberia, which will begin refueling operations this Wednesday, February 11, as a result of fuel shortages in Cuba.

The information was confirmed by Luis López, spokesperson for Aeropuertos Siglo XXI (Aerodom), the company responsible for managing the airport. López stated that AILA has unlimited fuel availability and the necessary infrastructure to meet the operational demands of airlines requiring technical stops.

“There is no fuel limit, and the airport has the capacity to supply the demand required by the airlines,” López said, adding that refueling operations will be carried out normally and without restrictions.

Air Europa has scheduled technical stopovers at AILA on February 11, 12, and 13, with each aircraft expected to load approximately 15,000 gallons of fuel before continuing to its final destination. The confirmed schedule initially covers a four-day period, and while no additional flights to Havana are currently planned beyond February 14, any changes will be communicated as needed.

Iberia has also announced plans to carry out technical stops in the Dominican Republic, citing AILA’s fuel availability and logistical capacity to support its operational requirements during the fuel shortage in Cuba.

All technical stopovers will be concentrated at Las Américas International Airport, where authorities remain in constant coordination with the airlines to ensure efficient operations and uninterrupted fuel supply while the situation in Havana continues.