Air Century confirms direct flights between Santo Domingo and Venezuela

Santo Domingo.- Dominican airline Air Century has confirmed the launch of a new direct air route connecting Santo Domingo and Venezuela, a move expected to enhance regional connectivity and strengthen ties between the two nations.

The announcement was made through the airline’s official communication channels, where travelers were invited to select their preferred destination within the Dominican Republic. In a social media post addressed to its customers, Air Century encouraged passengers to “be part of our next route to Venezuela,” highlighting Caracas, Maracaibo, Valencia, and Barquisimeto as potential destinations.

Air Century is currently finalizing operational logistics and regulatory approvals to offer regular flights from La Isabela International Airport in Santo Domingo to multiple Venezuelan airports. While flight schedules have not yet been officially announced, the airline is actively gathering customer feedback to help determine the most in-demand landing locations.

The planned route launch coincides with a regional trend in which several airlines are reinstating air services to Venezuela following periods of suspension caused by operational and regulatory challenges. The resumption of direct flights is expected to support tourism, trade, and social exchange between the Dominican Republic and Venezuela.