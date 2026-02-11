Santiago Prosecutor’s Office destroys 64 illegal slot machines

Santiago.- The Santiago Prosecutor’s Office, through its Special Investigations Department, destroyed 64 slot machines seized during multiple operations conducted in coordination with the Cibao Central Regional Intelligence Sub-Directorate (Dintel) and the Preventive Police.

Prosecutor Merary Guzmán, head of the department, reported that the machines were confiscated from corner stores, cafés, billiard halls, lottery outlets, and other businesses not authorized to operate gambling devices. The equipment, including associated cards and software, was destroyed following the seizures.

The operations were coordinated by Police Lieutenant Colonel Vladimir Félix García Santos, representing Dintel. Guzmán explained that the presence of slot machines in these establishments violates Law 29-06, which regulates and authorizes gambling activities only through properly licensed venues.

The prosecutor highlighted strong community support for the operations, noting growing public awareness of the social harm caused by illegal gambling in neighborhoods and densely populated areas.

She emphasized that unregulated slot machines pose a serious risk, particularly by enabling access for children and adolescents, which can lead to gambling addiction and encourage other illegal activities to sustain the habit.

Guzmán reaffirmed the Public Prosecutor’s Office’s commitment to crime prevention, community well-being, and the protection of minors, pledging continued enforcement actions carried out with responsibility and transparency.