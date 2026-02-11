Serious collision on Jacinto J. Peynado Bridge leaves one missing

Santo Domingo.- The 911 Emergency System coordinated the response to a traffic accident involving a car and a motorcycle on the Jacinto J. Peynado Bridge, in the Puerto Isabela sector of the National District.

Preliminary reports indicate that the collision was severe, causing one person—believed to be a motorcyclist—to fall into the Isabela River. Four individuals were transported to nearby health centers for medical treatment.

Emergency response included four ambulances from the Directorate of Emergency Health Services (DAEH), six National Police units, two Digesett units, two National District Fire Department units, and aerial support from a 911 drone. Firefighters’ dive teams, along with Civil Defense personnel, remain engaged in search and rescue efforts.

As of the latest update, the individual who fell into the river has not been located. Authorities confirmed that search operations are ongoing and the case remains under development.