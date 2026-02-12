Dgcine and ACU partner to strengthen Dominican documentary cinema

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Cinema (Dgcine) and the Dominican Association of Documentary Filmmakers (ACU) signed a collaboration agreement aimed at expanding the circulation of Dominican documentaries and strengthening their connection with audiences.

The agreement, signed at Dgcine headquarters, underscores the importance of institutional cooperation to support the growth of non-fiction cinema and broaden its exhibition and distribution opportunities.

Among the main initiatives is the creation of a monthly documentary forum at the Dominican Cinematheque, where each session will include a film screening followed by a discussion with the audience. The program will be coordinated jointly by ACU and the Cinematheque to ensure a specialized and consistent schedule.

The agreement also provides for ACU’s participation in film cycles, exhibitions, and festivals promoted by Dgcine, as well as technical and logistical support for screenings. In addition, it opens the door to collaborations with embassies and cultural institutions to encourage professional and cultural exchange.

Dgcine’s general director, Marianna Vargas Gurilieva, emphasized that one of the main challenges for documentary filmmaking is building sustained connections with the public, highlighting the importance of audience development through regular screenings and film forums.

For her part, Ingrid Cruz Espinal, president of ACU, welcomed the creation of a permanent exhibition space, noting that it will strengthen ties between filmmakers and audiences while fostering continuity in the development of the genre.

The initiative seeks to improve access to documentaries and promote closer interaction between creators, institutions, and the public, reinforcing the cultural sustainability of Dominican documentary filmmaking and its presence within the national cinema landscape.