Dominican Embassy in the U.S. hosts eighth edition of Dominicans on the Hill

Washington, D.C.- The Embassy of the Dominican Republic in the United States hosted a reception to mark the eighth edition of Dominicans on the Hill, an initiative that recognizes the leadership, influence, and contributions of the Dominican community in the United States.

The event was led by Ambassador María Isabel Castillo Báez and brought together community leaders, professionals, public officials, private sector representatives, and members of the diplomatic corps, with the aim of strengthening ties between the Dominican Republic and the United States.

During the reception, speakers highlighted the impact of Dominicans and Dominican-Americans in key sectors such as public service, health, security, entrepreneurship, culture, and sports, underscoring their role in building more inclusive and prosperous communities.

Ambassador Castillo Báez emphasized that the contributions of the Dominican diaspora reinforce the bonds of friendship between both nations and enrich American society. Congressman Adriano Espaillat, the first Dominican-American elected to the U.S. Congress, noted that the gathering brought together hundreds of leaders, professionals, and students to celebrate the community’s growing political and social engagement.