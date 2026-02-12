Dominican National Police debuts at Dubai SWAT Challenge 2026

Dubai.- The National Police of the Dominican Republic is participating for the first time in the Dubai SWAT Challenge 2026, one of the world’s most prestigious and demanding international tactical competitions, organized by the Dubai Police.

Through a video shared on its official Instagram account, the National Police showcased Dominican officers completing high-level tactical exercises, including obstacle courses, precision shooting, vertical climbing, and simulated rescue and evacuation operations. These challenges test physical endurance, operational coordination, and tactical precision.

The institution highlighted that the participation of Dominican teams reflects discipline, advanced training, teamwork, and patriotic pride, as they compete alongside elite SWAT and special operations units from around the world.

For this edition of the Dubai SWAT Challenge, the Dominican Republic is represented by three official teams, each made up of eight members, belonging to the SWAT, Special Operations, and Lynx units. These specialized groups face intense tactical, physical, and operational trials throughout the competition.

The debut of the Dominican National Police in this global event marks a significant milestone, reinforcing its commitment to professional excellence and international cooperation in law enforcement.