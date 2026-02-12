Foreign Ministry confirms diplomatic efforts in case of detained Dominican pilot

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that since early January it has been in ongoing diplomatic contact with authorities in the Republic of Guinea through various Dominican bilateral and multilateral missions. These efforts aim to gather detailed information, provide appropriate consular assistance to the Dominican-American pilot detained in the country, and advocate for due process and respect for his human rights.

Through the Dominican Embassy in Morocco, the Ministry has remained in communication with the pilot and his legal representatives in Guinea, as well as with his family in the Dominican Republic via the Directorate for the Protection of Nationals Abroad.