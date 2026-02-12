Large fire destroys plastic manufacturing plant in Haina

Santo Domingo.- A large fire broke out early Thursday morning at the facilities of Katae Group, a company dedicated to the manufacture of plastic containers and products, located in the municipality of Haina, San Cristóbal province.

The blaze was reported between 1:00 and 5:00 a.m., generating intense flames and a thick column of black smoke visible from various points in the industrial zone. Videos shared on social media showed the fire spreading inside the industrial park.

According to preliminary reports, the fire spread rapidly due to the presence of highly flammable materials, including plastics and synthetic resins, which complicated initial containment efforts.

At the time of the incident, employees were present at the plant but were evacuated promptly. Authorities reported no injuries or fatalities.

Nine fire units were deployed to the scene, along with the 9-1-1 drone team, which provided aerial monitoring and assessment. Firefighting brigades from Haina, supported by units from Nigua, San Cristóbal, and nearby municipalities, worked to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to neighboring facilities.

Authorities established a security perimeter as firefighting, cooling, and damage assessment operations continued. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and investigations are ongoing.