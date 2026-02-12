President Abinader to inaugurate La Gaviota Amphitheater in Ciudad Juan Bosch

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will inaugurate the La Gaviota Amphitheater this Thursday in Ciudad Juan Bosch, a modern cultural venue built with an investment of RD$407.1 million. The project is part of a broader package of completed and ongoing works in the model city, with total investment exceeding RD$2.38 billion.

The amphitheater was developed by the Trust for the Construction of Low-Cost Housing of the Dominican Republic (VBC-RD), in coordination with Movexco Constructora, as part of an integrated urban strategy that combines housing with culture, sports, basic services, and community spaces.

With this inauguration, Ciudad Juan Bosch strengthens its position as a benchmark for comprehensive urban development, access to culture, and quality public spaces, in line with the government’s vision of promoting planned, inclusive, and sustainable communities.

The city’s transformation includes major investments in sports, recreational, environmental, and sanitation infrastructure. These include a multi-disciplinary sports complex with an investment of more than RD$478 million, and the first phase of the Ecological Park, designed as a green and family recreation space, with an investment exceeding RD$412 million.

Basic services have also been reinforced through the construction of Vitrified Regulating Reservoir No. 3, with an investment of over RD$389 million, and the commissioning of two wastewater treatment plants (PETAR East and PETAR II), representing a combined investment of more than RD$322 million.

Additional community infrastructure includes the Plaza Urbana 20 de Diciembre Norte, developed in two phases with an investment exceeding RD$657 million, and the Ciudad Juan Bosch Funeral Home, built at a cost of more than RD$64 million.

The inauguration of the amphitheater will be celebrated from February 12 to 15 with a cultural program coordinated with the Ministry of Culture, featuring symphonic concerts, dance performances, choral presentations, folk shows, and innovative musical experiences by leading national artistic groups.