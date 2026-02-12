Serrallés neighbors demand review of use of public space

Santo Domingo.- Residents of the Serrallés sector have requested that the National District City Hall (ADN) review the use of several parking spaces located around a public park in the area, citing potential impacts on public property.

The park consists of green areas originally designated in the Esteva Oeste, Lope de Vega, and Serrallés urban developments, which, under Law 675 of 1944, required the allocation of green spaces within urbanization projects.

According to residents, approximately 46 parking spaces surrounding the park form part of the public road network. However, they allege that a portion of these spaces currently operates under restricted access, marked by the installation of a guardhouse that controls vehicle entry and limits public use.

As part of their complaint, residents analyzed historical satellite images from 2009 and 2010, in which the parking spaces are reportedly not visible, appearing only from 2011 onward. They argue that this is significant given that the Juan Antonio Condominium was built in 1989, suggesting the parking spaces were added later and were not part of the original project.

The complaint submitted to authorities includes the condominium’s founding documents, which reportedly show that parking spaces were limited to areas adjacent to the sidewalk and did not include spaces within the public park.

Residents stated that the issue was first reported publicly in December 2025 to the Neighborhood Association board and to representatives of the Public Spaces Ombudsman’s Office. Concerns intensified in early 2026 after the removal of six parking spaces previously used by the community.

In response, complaint No. 26011301 was filed with the Office for the Defense and Use of Public Spaces of the National District, the agency responsible for overseeing public spaces. Residents said they have submitted satellite images and photographs to support their case and expressed appreciation for the attention received from municipal authorities.

The competent authorities are now expected to review the documentation and issue an official determination.