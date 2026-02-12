Tourism Ministry reports progress on Santo Domingo Convention Center Project

Since the announcement, government agencies have advanced the technical and administrative processes required to restructure the property and develop the project, which aims to boost event tourism in the capital.

Minister of Tourism David Collado reported that technical work on the convention center is progressing following the signing of an advisory agreement with Banco de Reservas and with technical support from IFEMA, an international leader in meetings and exhibitions. He explained that the financial institution has already approved the architectural team, which is currently finalizing the project’s structural design and engineering.

Collado recalled that the land was acquired from Central Romana, adjacent to the former Hotel Santo Domingo, which closed in 2013. The agreement was announced in September 2025, covering approximately 34,000 square meters of the 61,000-square-meter property, while logistical arrangements for the project continue.

The minister highlighted IFEMA’s participation, noting its extensive experience in the meetings and convention industry, particularly through the International Tourism Fair (FITUR), considered a global benchmark for the sector.

Authorities project that the Santo Domingo Convention Center will significantly strengthen the country’s meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) tourism, expanding the infrastructure available for international events, fairs, and congresses in the capital.