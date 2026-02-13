Abinader to visit U.S., Chile and France in March

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will travel to the United States, Chile, and France in March, the Dominican Presidency announced on Thursday.

Abinader’s first stop will be the United States, where on March 7 he is scheduled to take part in a summit in Miami convened by U.S. President Donald Trump. The meeting will address issues of shared regional and international interest, according to an official statement.

He will then travel to Chile from March 10 to 12 to attend the inauguration of the country’s incoming president, José Antonio Kast. During the visit, Abinader is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Kast.

The president’s international agenda will conclude in France on March 24 and 25, where he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and participate in meetings of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).