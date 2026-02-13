DEA announces restructuring of personnel in the Dominican Republic

Arlington, Virginia.- The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced the relocation and reorganization of its personnel assigned to the Dominican Republic as part of an internal review following allegations of misconduct under investigation by U.S. authorities.

In an official statement, the agency said the measure is intended to safeguard operational integrity and reinforce oversight, stressing that the DEA’s presence in the country is not being reduced but restructured under stricter standards of control and accountability. The personnel stationed in Santo Domingo are being temporarily relocated while the review proceeds.

The DEA described the move as a preventive administrative action that will not affect bilateral anti-drug cooperation. The agency emphasized continued coordination with U.S. government entities and direct communication with the United States Embassy, noting that the administrator has personally engaged with the ambassador to ensure the process remains orderly and does not disrupt strategic commitments.

Reaffirming the Dominican Republic’s importance in regional counter-narcotics efforts due to its geographic position and role as a Caribbean logistics hub, the DEA highlighted longstanding collaboration with the National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD), which has been central to major cocaine interdictions and the dismantling of transnational criminal networks.

The agency concluded that the alleged actions under review do not reflect the institution as a whole, reiterating its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and the rule of law, and underscoring that cooperation with Dominican authorities remains strong.