Eighth edition of “Dominicans at the Capitol” concludes successfully in Washington

Washington.- More than 700 Dominicans gathered at the United States Capitol and the Capital Turnaround in Washington, DC for the eighth annual Dominicans on the Hill conference, held as part of Dominican Heritage Month.

The event underscored the growing civic engagement of Dominican Americans across the United States, bringing together community leaders, students, professionals, elected officials, and representatives of organizations from the diaspora. Beyond celebration, the gathering promoted active participation in U.S. political and social processes.

Founded by Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Dominicans on the Hill has evolved into a national platform highlighting the contributions of Dominican Americans and fostering dialogue between lawmakers, academics, community leaders, and young professionals.

Supported by businesses, public institutions, and academic and health research centers, the 2026 edition focused on the theme “Promoting Public Policies and Opportunities in Health.” Discussions centered on expanding equitable access to healthcare, encouraging innovation, and strengthening leadership opportunities within the Dominican-American community, while laying the groundwork for a future National Agenda for Dominicans in the United States.

The conference also addressed key challenges facing the diaspora, including healthcare access, reproductive health, dignified aging, the impact of artificial intelligence on health systems, and the strategic importance of biomedical supply chains for both the United States and the Dominican Republic. Digital influencers contributed to the dialogue, amplifying public engagement.