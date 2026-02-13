President Abinader inaugurates La Gaviota Amphitheater in Ciudad Juan Bosch

Photo from the Office of the Presidency of the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader on Thursday inaugurated the La Gaviota amphitheater in Ciudad Juan Bosch, marking a new milestone in the development of the country’s flagship model city.

The modern cultural venue is part of a broader portfolio of completed and ongoing projects aimed at fostering integrated urban development. The initiative is led by the VBC-RD Trust, in coordination with Movexco Constructora, under a strategy that combines housing with culture, sports, public services, and community spaces.

Minister of the Presidency José Ignacio Paliza highlighted the social impact of the project, stating that it has transformed the area into a fully developed community. “We are now creating more developed citizens,” he said.

Meanwhile, Camel Curi Lora, executive director of the VBC-RD Trust, explained that the project was previously stagnant, burdened with limited appeal and a debt of 105 million pesos. He noted that the number of households has grown from 4,777 in 2020 to 15,500 today, with an estimated total of 25,000 homes planned upon full completion.

Beyond the amphitheater, Ciudad Juan Bosch features key infrastructure projects, including two wastewater treatment plants, a sports complex, a funeral home, an ecological park, a vitrified regulating tank, and expanded parking facilities serving the amphitheater and surrounding areas.

The amphitheater’s opening will be celebrated from February 12 to 15 with a diverse cultural program organized in coordination with the Ministry of Culture. Activities will include symphonic concerts, contemporary dance, choral performances, folkloric presentations, and innovative musical experiences.

Participating groups include the Santo Domingo Philharmonic Orchestra, the Koribe Chamber Choir, the National Contemporary Dance Company, the Escuela Libre de Herrera, the Dominican National Folkloric Ballet, and DJ Clara Egelmann Tolentino.