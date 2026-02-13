U.S. Embassy says DEA office closure will not affect bilateral security cooperation

Santo Domingo.- The United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic confirmed that the closure of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) office in Santo Domingo is exclusively the result of an internal investigation and will not disrupt bilateral security cooperation.

In an official statement, the embassy explained that the measure is intended “to allow time for an internal investigation by this Embassy,” stressing that collaboration between both countries will continue without interruption.

The diplomatic mission reiterated that the Dominican Republic remains a strategic ally of the United States in combating drug trafficking and organized crime across the region.

The clarification follows statements by U.S. Ambassador Leah Campos, who informed Dominican authorities that the DEA office closure has no connection to the Dominican government, a point later echoed by Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez.

“The Dominican Republic remains a key partner in our efforts to combat narcoterrorism throughout the region. That work will continue at the same strong pace between the U.S. Embassy in Santo Domingo and our Dominican partners, even as our internal investigation is underway,” the embassy stated.