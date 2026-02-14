Cool temperatures: What will the weather be like this weekend in the Dominican Republic?

The weather will be cooler, with temperatures dropping compared to previous days, creating a chill in some parts of the country.

The weather in the Dominican Republic this weekend will feature frequent rain and cooler-than-usual temperatures. A trough and a cold front north of the Caribbean will generate unstable atmospheric conditions across much of the country.

Rainfall will be concentrated mainly in the Cibao region, Greater Santo Domingo, Monseñor Nouel, La Vega, and San Cristóbal provinces, where downpours accompanied by isolated thunderstorms are expected. Meteorological authorities have warned of possible flooding in vulnerable areas and recommend that the public stay tuned to official bulletins.

