After the passage of the cold front Will it rain today? Here’s the forecast for several provinces

A drier air mass will reduce rainfall across much of the country, although isolated showers will persist in the northeast and mountainous areas; temperatures will become cooler in the coming hours.

The weakening of the frontal system affecting the national territory marks a change in weather conditions this Sunday, with a notable reduction in rainfall and the discontinuation of weather alerts issued in previous days, the Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) reported.

Instead, a drier, more stable air mass associated with a high-pressure system will begin to affect the region, limiting rainfall across most of the country. However, light to locally moderate rain is expected during the morning hours in provinces such as Duarte, Hermanas Mirabal, María Trinidad Sánchez, Espaillat, Puerto Plata, Monte Cristi, and the coastal area of ​​La Altagracia.

In the afternoon, these showers could spread to Monseñor Nouel, La Vega, and Santiago, as well as the southwestern mountain ranges, due to local effects and the influence of cool northeasterly winds. By nightfall, easterly/northeasterly winds will bring clouds that will generate isolated showers in El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, Santo Domingo, and other northeastern locations.

The weather forecast for Monday is set to become more unstable. Scattered showers are expected from early morning in eastern, northeastern, and central provinces, including La Romana, San Pedro de Macorís, Sánchez Ramírez, Samaná, and San José de Ocoa, among others. Rainfall could intensify in the afternoon, particularly in the Cibao region, where local downpours, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, are anticipated.

As for temperatures, a further drop is expected in the next 24 to 48 hours, typical for this time of year and the recent passage of the frontal system. The perceived temperature will be pleasant for cooling, particularly in mountainous areas at night and early morning.