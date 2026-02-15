Illegal greenhouse Neither coffee nor bananas: what they were growing in these mountains was marijuana

The plantation operated with an irrigation system, extractors, and seeds ready to expand production.

Authorities from the Public Ministry and the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) are pursuing three men, including two Haitian citizens, linked to a large marijuana plantation dismantled during a follow-up and surveillance operation in a mountainous area of ​​the municipality of Baní, Peravia province.

The operation was carried out by prosecutors and DNCD agents, with support from state intelligence agencies and helicopters from the Dominican Republic Air Force (FARD).

Intelligence work determined that several individuals were involved in cultivating and selling the plant, which led to a large air and ground deployment in the Montería section of the municipality.

Upon entering the area, authorities located 1,835 marijuana plants, approximately two meters tall. They also seized two buckets full of the plant material, five exhaust fans, four extension cords, an irrigation pump, tools, a tank, three water jugs, two foam mattresses, a wheelbarrow, rolls of fabric, a handsaw, several fuel containers, and other evidence.

What was found

Hundreds of bags containing soil and seeds prepared for cultivation were also seized, found inside a makeshift shed at the site.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office and the DNCD are pursuing a Dominican man who, according to intelligence reports, owns the land where the plantation operated.

Authorities urged those involved, who have already been identified, to turn themselves in to answer to justice for alleged violation of Law 50-88 on Drugs and Controlled Substances.

The occupied plants will be sent to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF) for the corresponding legal purposes.