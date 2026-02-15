Investigation” What charges does Meliton Cordero, the DEA agent arrested in the Dominican Republic, face?

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro , District of Columbia prosecutor, reported that Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Meliton Cordero was arrested in the Dominican Republic and faces charges of bribery conspiracy and visa fraud.

According to the official statement, the case falls within the federal government’s efforts to combat corruption and protect national security priorities.

“To anyone else wearing a badge, remember who thinks they can undermine our President’s priorities: we will find them,” Pirro warned.

Cordero’s arrest comes amid a strengthening of immigration control and security measures in the region.

US authorities have reiterated that they will not tolerate illegal practices within their own agencies or among officials who attempt to take advantage of their position.