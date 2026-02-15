Starting Tuesday, the RD$1000 banknotes dated 2025 will be in circulation.

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) announced that starting Tuesday, February 17, 2026, the RD$1,000.00 banknotes, dated 2025, will be in circulation.

These banknotes, whose manufacture was ordered through an international public tender in May 2025, contain the same security features as the RD$1,000.00 banknotes currently in circulation, which will maintain their legal tender status for the payment of all public and private obligations.

These banknotes are issued under the provisions contained in Articles 228, 229, and 230 of the Constitution of the Dominican Republic and Article 25, paragraphs a) and c) of the Monetary and Financial Law No. 183-02.

The Central Bank urges citizens to consult the information if they have any doubts about these or other banknotes or coins.