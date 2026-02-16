Declassified U.S. files mention Dominican Republic in Jeffrey Epstein case

The Dominican Republic is mentioned in a portion of the documents recently declassified by the United States Department of Justice in connection with the case of financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The released materials form part of a broader collection of emails, internal reports, and witness testimonies compiled during federal investigations. References to the Dominican Republic primarily relate to travel routes, electronic communications, and logistical details associated with Epstein’s personal and professional activities.

Some documents identify the province of Puerto Plata as a transit point during Epstein’s travels to other Caribbean destinations, including his private island in the United States Virgin Islands. Investigators also identified email communications sent while Epstein was in the Dominican Republic, though many names and details remain redacted for legal reasons.

Additional references mention employees of Dominican origin who worked at properties linked to Epstein, as well as administrative communications involving services, personnel, and medical care received in the country.

U.S. authorities emphasized that the appearance of a country or individual’s name in the documents does not imply criminal responsibility, but rather reflects the comprehensive scope of the investigative material gathered.

The release of the files is part of an ongoing judicial transparency process that continues to draw international attention due to the scale of the case and the high-profile individuals and locations cited.