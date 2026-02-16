Migration authorities detain 454 Haitians in Los Mina operation

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Migration (DGM), with support from the National Police of the Dominican Republic and the Dominican Armed Forces, carried out a large-scale early-morning operation on Friday, February 13, in the Los Mina area of Santo Domingo Este, resulting in the detention of 454 Haitian nationals in irregular migratory status.

The operation was coordinated with the Ministry of the Interior and Police, the Ministry of Defense of the Dominican Republic, the Office of the Attorney General of the Dominican Republic, and the National Police. It was led by Brigadier General Eddy Pérez Peralta, along with senior migration and military officials, with the aim of enforcing General Migration Law 285-04 and strengthening public security.

Authorities initially focused on the Katanga sector and later expanded the intervention to Vietnam and nearby streets and avenues. According to official reports, those detained included 280 men who were intercepted during inspections targeting irregular settlements and individuals without legal documentation.

All detainees were transferred to the Haina Migrant Processing Center, where identification, vetting, investigation, and biometric registration procedures were initiated in accordance with established protocols and human rights standards.

Migrants unable to demonstrate legal status in the country will be deported to their country of origin once due legal processes are completed. Luis Rafael Lee Ballester, Vice Admiral (ARD) and Director General of Migration, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to enforcing migration control across the Dominican Republic.