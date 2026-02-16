Murder of teen sparks protest in Los Mina calling for deportation of undocumented Haitians

Santo Domingo.- Members of the Ancient Dominican Order (AOD) held a demonstration on Sunday in Los Mina, demanding the removal of undocumented Haitian immigrants from the communities of Katanga, Vietnam, and surrounding areas.

The protest was led by Angelo Vásquez, who reiterated a 10-day ultimatum to immigration authorities, calling for the immediate deportation of undocumented migrants. He warned that if no response is received within that period, the organization would take action independently.

The mobilization was triggered by the killing of 14-year-old Naurel Nizael Medina, who was murdered on February 4 in the Katanga sector of Los Mina. According to reports, the teenager was leaving his home when he was brutally attacked with machetes and struck repeatedly in the head with blunt objects, resulting in his death.

His sister, Nazaury Medina, called on the National Police of the Dominican Republic, the Dominican Army, and the General Directorate of Migration to identify and arrest those responsible for the crime. She stated that the lack of security in the area contributed to the tragedy.

During the demonstration, AOD member Carmen Delgado also demanded justice for the victim and urged President Luis Abinader to reinforce border controls and accelerate deportation processes.

The march concluded on 52nd Street in the Katanga neighborhood, in front of the residence of the victim’s family, where protesters renewed their demands for decisive government action and improved public safety throughout the Dominican Republic.