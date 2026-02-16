President Abinader inaugurates long-awaited Higüey Municipal Market

Higüey, La Altagracia.- President Luis Abinader inaugurated the new Higüey Municipal Market, a modern facility designed to transform local commerce and improve working conditions for more than 200 vendors in La Altagracia province.

The long-awaited project settles a historic debt with merchants who had operated for years in unsafe and unsanitary conditions, while responding to the city’s need for an organized, hygienic, and secure space for the sale of essential goods.

During the ceremony, Minister of Public Works Eduardo Estrella described the market as a symbol of economic recovery and urban modernization. He noted that the RD$335 million project includes six modules, more than 200 parking spaces, and is part of broader infrastructure improvements underway in the municipality, including road paving and the construction of the Otra Banda ring road.

The facility features 212 commercial spaces distributed across six pavilions, organized by product type to ensure cleanliness and efficiency. These include areas for crafts, meats and sausages, grains and canned goods, and three pavilions for produce and vegetables. The market also includes administrative offices, sanitary facilities, unloading zones, and parking for vehicles and motorcycles.

Now fully operational, the Higüey Municipal Market is expected to increase commercial activity, generate indirect employment, enhance the city’s appeal to visitors, and restore dignity to the work of hundreds of merchants, reinforcing its role as a key economic hub in eastern Dominican Republic.