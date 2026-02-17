Abinader delivers new military and emergency equipment to strengthen national security

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader led the handover of new military, technological, and emergency response equipment to the Dominican Armed Forces, as part of an ongoing modernization program aimed at strengthening national security and territorial surveillance.

During the ceremony, the president delivered operational vehicles from the first batch scheduled for 2026, designed for patrol duties, troop transport, and logistical support, significantly improving mobility across the country. Three FURIA VBD-1 armored vehicles were also introduced—marking the first armored units assembled by the Dominican military industry and representing a milestone in local defense production.

Abinader said the new equipment places the Armed Forces in an unprecedented position in terms of operational capacity. “We are delivering vehicles and equipment that will greatly contribute to our continued modernization,” he stated.

On the technological front, the Armed Forces incorporated autonomous reconnaissance drones for land and maritime surveillance, along with anti-drone systems capable of detecting and neutralizing unauthorized unmanned aircraft, reinforcing strategic monitoring and airspace control.

The delivery also included specialized weapons for tactical and special units, such as grenade launchers, machine guns, high-precision rifles, and submachine guns.

To strengthen emergency response capabilities, the government provided the Specialized Disaster Mitigation Corps (CEMED) with an urban fire truck, a forest firefighting unit, and a search-and-rescue vehicle.

The modernization effort, led by the Dominican State, seeks to enhance sovereignty, public safety, and the Armed Forces’ ability to respond effectively to both security threats and emergencies.