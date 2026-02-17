DGM detains hundreds of undocumented foreigners for environmental crimes nationwide

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Migration (DGM) reported that 1,049 undocumented foreigners were detained and 1,108 deported within the last 24 hours as part of nationwide enforcement operations.

Of those detained, 378 were arrested for environmental crimes, including illegal logging and burning, unauthorized farming, sand extraction from riverbanks, and settling near protected scientific reserves—activities prohibited under Law 202-04 on Protected Areas.

Authorities seized vehicles, motorcycles, trucks, and tools such as shovels, picks, and chainsaws. Charcoal kilns were dismantled, makeshift shelters destroyed, and detainees were initially held at military facilities and checkpoints before being transferred to DGM processing centers.

Operations took place across several regions, including the Cibao, northwest, central, and northeast areas of the country, targeting protected parks, wetlands, forest reserves, and riverbanks where illegal activities were detected.

The DGM said the actions form part of ongoing efforts to enforce immigration laws while protecting the environment and natural resources.