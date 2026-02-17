Dominican Republic earns spot on UN Honor Roll after timely 2026 payments

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has earned a place on the United Nations Honor Roll after completing the full and on-time payment of its financial contributions for 2026.

According to an official report issued on February 12, the country ranked third among the 193 UN member states to settle its obligations, joining a select group of 55 nations that met their budget commitments early in the current fiscal cycle.

This timely compliance strengthens the Dominican Republic’s international credibility and prevents sanctions such as the suspension of voting rights in the General Assembly, allowing the country to maintain an active and influential diplomatic role.

With its finances in order, the Dominican delegation continues to promote key regional priorities at the United Nations, including stability in Haiti and efforts to address the growing sargassum crisis in the Caribbean.