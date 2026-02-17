Spain extradites Dominican man wanted for murder in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Spain extradited a Dominican national to face charges in the Dominican Republic in connection with a murder and illegal possession of firearms case in the National District.

The suspect, Miguel Ángel Álvarez García, also known by several aliases, is accused of ordering the killing of Cristofer Díaz Rodríguez, who was shot on November 6, 2024, at the corner of Ramón Cáceres and Américo Lugo streets in the Ensanche La Fe neighborhood.

Álvarez García was returned to the country via Las Américas International Airport, escorted by members of OCN-Interpol Santo Domingo, and was immediately presented before the National District Prosecutor’s Office to continue judicial proceedings.

According to the case file, authorities allege that Álvarez García coordinated the crime with Sandy Gabriel Alcántara, known as “Chamaco,” identified as the gunman. Investigators say the plot also involved Manuel Antonio Mora, currently in pretrial detention, and two other suspects who remain at large.

The extradition was carried out through a joint effort by the Public Ministry’s Directorate of International Legal Assistance, Extraditions and Human Rights and the National District Prosecutor’s Office, following completion of all legal requirements.

In a statement, the Public Prosecutor’s Office thanked the authorities of Spain for their cooperation in apprehending the fugitive, who fled to that country after the crime.

Álvarez García faces charges under multiple articles of the Dominican Penal Code related to homicide, as well as violations of the national law regulating firearms and ammunition.