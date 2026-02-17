U.S. veterans file US$1M lawsuit over medical tourism project in Jarabacoa

Two U.S. Army veterans have filed a lawsuit in the Dominican Republic alleging fraud and breach of trust exceeding US$1 million, tied to a medical and wellness tourism project planned for Jarabacoa.

The plaintiffs, Alfredo Antonio Cordero Camacho and Terry Wayne Wheat Jr., are founders of Veterans Community Care Abroad (VCCA), a healthcare platform serving U.S. veterans that has operated clinics in Bávaro and Punta Cana since 2022. They accuse local businessman Gerineldo de los Santos Martínez of failing to meet contractual obligations related to the expansion of the project.

According to court filings, the investors claim losses of more than US$1 million due to unfinished construction, alleged structural deficiencies, unexecuted investments, and the failure to transfer land that was to be contributed to a joint company developing a medical and eco-wellness complex.

VCCA provides outpatient medical services to U.S. veterans living in or visiting the Dominican Republic, operating under Dominican regulations and in coordination with veterans’ health insurance programs abroad. The organization offers care in areas such as general medicine, psychology, and physical therapy, while also assisting veterans with medical claims at no direct cost to beneficiaries.

Jarabacoa was selected for the expansion due to its mountain climate and natural environment, which the founders viewed as ideal for physical rehabilitation and emotional recovery programs. The project envisioned combining healthcare services with eco-friendly lodging, cabins, and wellness retreats.

The agreement between the parties reportedly involved the sale and transfer of more than 50,000 square meters of land within a larger property, valued at RD$170 million (approximately US$2.8 million at the time), with payments structured in both pesos and U.S. dollars. Part of the investment was earmarked for construction of the facilities.

The plaintiffs argue that despite making payments and beginning development, the agreed land transfers and construction were never completed, blocking the project’s expansion. They stressed that the lawsuit is intended to protect their investment and assign responsibility, not to cast doubt on the Dominican Republic’s investment climate. The case is currently under litigation.