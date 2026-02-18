Authorities arrest three men for stoning vehicles on Autovía del Este

La Romana .- Members of the Military and Police Commission of the Ministry of Public Works (COMIPOL), in coordination with the National Police, arrested three men early Wednesday morning accused of attacking vehicles on the Autovía del Este in an alleged robbery scheme.

The suspects were identified as Julio Laureano Santana, Julio A. Aquino Solano, and Yufreisi Martínez Sánchez. Authorities say the men allegedly threw stones and blunt objects at moving vehicles to force drivers to stop, after which they intended to rob them.

Videos circulating on social media show a driver reporting that his vehicle was struck while traveling along the highway, reinforcing complaints previously made by motorists about this dangerous practice.

The operation was carried out around 1:00 a.m. at kilometer 5 of the highway in the community of Villa Caoba, in La Romana. During the arrest, officers searched the suspects and reportedly seized several bladed weapons believed to have been used in the attacks.

Following their detention, the men were transferred to the National Police detachment in Villa Hermosa, where they remain in custody pending referral to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Meanwhile, Hostos Rizik, director of RD Vial, stated that COMIPOL maintains a permanent and reinforced patrol along the Autovía del Este to prevent criminal activity and ensure driver safety. He emphasized that operations will continue to be intensified and warned that anyone engaging in this practice will be arrested and prosecuted.

Authorities urged citizens to report suspicious activity and to remain cautious, particularly when traveling during the early morning hours.