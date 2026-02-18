Dominican Ambassador Andy Rodríguez Durán presents Credentials to Sultan of Oman

Ambassador Andy Rodríguez Durán presented his credentials as representative of the Dominican Republic to the Sultanate of Oman, becoming the first non-resident Dominican ambassador accredited to that nation and marking a milestone in the strengthening of diplomatic relations with the Middle East.

The credentials were presented during a formal ceremony at Al Baraka Palace, where Rodríguez Durán met with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and conveyed personal greetings from Dominican President Luis Abinader. The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere that underscored the mutual interest in deepening bilateral cooperation.

During the ceremony, ambassadors from New Zealand, Belarus, Vietnam, Cuba, Australia, Singapore, Greece, Zimbabwe, and the Czech Republic also presented their credentials.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq welcomed the diplomats and expressed appreciation for the messages conveyed by their respective heads of state, assuring them of the support of the Omani government and people to facilitate their work and promote cooperation in areas of shared interest.

The ceremony was attended by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Royal Palace Office, and Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs. Rodríguez Durán, who also serves as head of mission in Saudi Arabia and is concurrently accredited to Djibouti and Bahrain, was accompanied by Second Secretary Fadi Haddad.