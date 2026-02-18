New Dominican driver’s license to be introduced February 26

Santo Domingo.- The National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (INTRANT) will officially introduce the new Dominican driver’s license on February 26, marking a major step in the modernization of the country’s transit document system. As part of the launch, President Luis Abinader will receive the new license during the formal presentation.

The initiative replaces the previous service provider after nearly 20 years and aims to improve security, reliability, and nationwide coverage. The new license incorporates advanced technology aligned with the ISO/IEC 18013-5 international standard, strengthening document security, traceability, and interoperability, while introducing updated issuance platforms and stricter controls to reduce fraud.

INTRANT also announced a significant expansion of service coverage. Consular offices authorized to issue and renew driver’s licenses will increase from 14 to 32, covering all provinces, the National District, and key locations abroad to better serve Dominicans living overseas.

The operational transition will begin between February 23 and 26, focusing initially on public, private, and mass-transport drivers to streamline access and ensure system continuity. Starting March 2, the service will open to the general public at new centers in Greater Santo Domingo, major cities across the country, and consulates in cities such as Miami, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and Madrid.

According to INTRANT, the modernization will also allow the gradual integration of more than one million motorcyclists who currently lack licenses, reinforcing road safety, education, and regulatory compliance nationwide. Additional offices in more provinces and international consulates are scheduled to open in a second phase over the coming months.